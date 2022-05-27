Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $237,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

