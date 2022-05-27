American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

AAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NYSE:AAT opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,254.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 82,849 shares of company stock worth $2,801,890. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after purchasing an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,107,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

