Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.