Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Tredje AP fonden’s 3rd Largest Position

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,665,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $295,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.