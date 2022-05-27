Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Argan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Argan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 431,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Argan by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 365,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $40.49 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $601.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

