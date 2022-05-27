Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.