Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 85,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

BCSF stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 71.96%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

