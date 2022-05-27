Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.76. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

