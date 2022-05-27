Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $100.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

