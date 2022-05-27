Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of BBY opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

