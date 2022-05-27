Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $82.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBY. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

