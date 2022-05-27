BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,365,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,938 shares of company stock worth $186,306 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

