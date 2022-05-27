BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,590 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of ACCO Brands worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,397,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 324,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,886 shares of company stock worth $1,791,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $7.33 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.90.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

ACCO Brands Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

