BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.03 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.50 ($21.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.20 ($20.43) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $89.00 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

