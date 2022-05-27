BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.04 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -35.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

