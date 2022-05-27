BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

NYSE DY opened at $92.42 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

