BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 30,957 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,957 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of World Fuel Services worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 51.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Fuel Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

INT stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

