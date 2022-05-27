BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 40,435 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 502,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after buying an additional 258,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

