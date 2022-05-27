BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 574 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

CBRL opened at $102.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

