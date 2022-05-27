Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brady were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 30.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

