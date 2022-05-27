Brett C. Carter Sells 14,000 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

XEL opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

