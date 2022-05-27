Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Calavo Growers worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,603,000 after purchasing an additional 109,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $580.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

