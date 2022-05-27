Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,206 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CANF stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.62.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 145.21% and a negative net margin of 1,478.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Profile (Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.