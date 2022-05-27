Capital Analysts LLC Has $25.19 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.