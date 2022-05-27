Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 294.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 247,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $11,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSII opened at $16.13 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $657.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSII. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.