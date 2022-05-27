Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,444 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.75. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,559,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

