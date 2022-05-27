CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,110 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,077,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

CGI Profile (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.