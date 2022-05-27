Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 307,985 shares of company stock worth $30,350,303. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

