Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.97. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.49 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

