Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Franklin Electric worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.62. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FELE. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

