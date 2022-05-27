Citigroup Inc. Purchases 638 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cavco Industries worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 241.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 87.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 769.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $216.60 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.70 and a 12 month high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.26.

Cavco Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.