Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,258 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,258 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

EQC stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.18 and a beta of 0.22. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Equity Commonwealth Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.