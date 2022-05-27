Citigroup Inc. Sells 89,474 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,474 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pan American Silver worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

PAAS opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

