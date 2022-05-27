Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

CVLT opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,176 shares of company stock worth $2,411,066 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

