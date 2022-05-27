CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.16.

CYBR stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.43.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

