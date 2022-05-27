David L. Willis Sells 35,000 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) CFO David L. Willis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EWCZ opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 208.08.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

