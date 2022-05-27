Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 198,457 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.08% of RPC worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RPC by 594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in RPC by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RES opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RES. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,768,377 shares of company stock valued at $26,379,731 over the last ninety days. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

