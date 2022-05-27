Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,263 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Open Text worth $19,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Open Text by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of OTEX opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

