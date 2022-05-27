Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Lyft worth $20,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after acquiring an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,185,000 after acquiring an additional 333,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Lyft by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 348,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 239,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

