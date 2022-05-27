Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.89 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.67% of iHeartMedia worth $19,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 462,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 212,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 105,524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at $223,562,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Rasulo bought 40,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

