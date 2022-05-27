Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Tower Semiconductor worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,658,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after buying an additional 380,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSEM opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

