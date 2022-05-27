Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,347,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.18% of BGC Partners worth $20,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 79,975 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 433,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.