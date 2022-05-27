Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,575 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.01% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $20,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $282.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, VP Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $320,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,647 shares of company stock worth $894,040 and sold 304,441 shares worth $3,678,673. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

