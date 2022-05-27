Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,716 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.29% of Arlo Technologies worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $603.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.