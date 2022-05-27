Edward H. Bastian Sells 27,664 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DAL opened at $40.83 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 84.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

