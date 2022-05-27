Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Empire State Realty OP by 407.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

