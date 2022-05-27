Glenview Trust Co Acquires 54,052 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,052 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $156,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $143.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.88. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

