Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Position Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

