Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

