Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

NYSE HAE opened at $62.27 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $147,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,698,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $368,670 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

